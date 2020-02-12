Jodi Lynn McDonald

Jodi Lynn McDonald, 35, of Loudon, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her great-granny, Lilly Lawhorn; great-grandparents, Will and Cora Presley, Author and Ellen Flowers and Charles and Flossie Ward; grandparents, Pete and Viola McDonald and Carl and Maxine Flowers; and uncles, Eddie McDonald and Marion Flowers.

She is survived by children, Tyler Blane Kile and Kodi Zane Kile; significant other, Josh Kile; mother, Renee Perdue and husband, Jeff; father, Jeff McDonald and wife, Teresa; siblings, Jenny Taylor and husband, Tim, Blake Gardner and wife, Elaine, Brittany Vaughn and husband, Allen, and Amy Nichols and husband, Josh; and special nieces and nephews, Shelbi, Kalie and Coby Harris and Trent and Devan Nichols.

The family will receive friends 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Loudon Funeral Home with the service to follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Ernie Varner officiating.

Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is serving the McDonald family. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.loudonfuneralhome.net.

