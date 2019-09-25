Jimmy Wayne Coffman, 56, of Lenoir City, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
He served in the United States Army Reserves with active duty in Iraq.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his father, George F. Coffman; brothers, Jerry Coffman and George Coffman; grandparents, John and Gertrude Coffman and Cole and Rosa Hussey; and nephew, George Allen Coffman.
He is survived by his daughters, Kristi Coffman and Jessica Little; sons, Daniel Coffman and Douglas Coffman; granddaughters, Jamie Coffman and Kay Lynn Little; mother, Klara M. Coffman; sister, Belinda Raper; brother, Johnny Coffman; nieces and nephews; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Click Funeral Home with funeral services to follow at 7 p.m. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 9:30 a.m. Friday and proceed to Loudon County Memorial Gardens for 10 a.m. graveside services. Military honors will be conferred by the Loudon County Veterans Honor Guard.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
