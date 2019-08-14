Jimmy Hugh Crisp, 82, of Maryville, passed away Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Blount Memorial Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George Washington Crisp and Charlott Hannah Jones Crisp.
Survivors include his wife, Cindy Klaus Crisp; son, Scott Crisp; daughter, Belinda Sue Crisp Cochran; grandchildren, Ernest Lee Crisp and Heather Crisp Atterholt; great-grandchildren, Destiny Mardis, Alexandria Rose, Bailey Rose and Miracle Crisp; brother, Charles Crisp (Kim); sister, Charlott “Midge” Goodwin (Royce); and several nieces and nephews.
The family received friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the Blount County Animal Shelter, 233 Currie Ave., Maryville, TN 37804, or to an animal shelter of your choice. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
