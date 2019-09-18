Jim Selmo, 78, of Tellico Village, passed away Aug. 10, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Born and raised in Iron Mountain, Mich., he graduated from Western Michigan University and the University of Detroit. After graduation, Jim taught high school math for 31 years in the Grosse Pointe Michigan Public Schools. He left a lasting influence on many of his students and was well respected and admired by his colleagues for his dedication to teaching.
Left to remember him are his wife, Carole, the "love of his life for 55 years;" loving children, David and Kristina; cherished granddaughters, Abigail and Nicole Kropa; family members, Donald Levinthal, Delores and Bruce Benton, John and Kay Magyari and Stephen Magyari; and 14 nephews and nieces.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Silvio and Rose Selmo; and sister, Roaslie Levinthal.
Jim had a great sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. He could be found most days tinkering at his garage workbench fixing clocks, sharpening tools and fixing all things electrical. His zest for life will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 21, 2019, at the Community Church at Tellico Village with the Rev. Stephen Prevatte officiating. A reception will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Jim's life by sending a memorial gift to the Tellico Village Volunteer Fire Department or the Christopher Reeve Foundation.
Click Funeral Home & Cremations-Tellico Village chapel is in charge or arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
