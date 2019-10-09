Jerry “The Bear” Trout, 73, of Loudon, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
He was a 1964 graduate of Loudon High School, where he was captain of the football team. He enjoyed bringing Christmas joy to the community with the “Trout House of lights.”
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Ray Lea Trout; and brother, Raymond Trout.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Ann Williams Trout; son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Joy Trout; grandchildren, Richie Trout and wife, Shayla, and Kayla Trout; brothers, Homer Trout, Marshal Trout and wife, Sue, and Joe Trout and wife, Mary Beth; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family and special friends.
The family will receive friends 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Loudon Funeral Home. The funeral service to follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Jon Henson officiating. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is honored to serve the Trout family.
