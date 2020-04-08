Jerry Dan Roberts, 70, of Loudon, passed away Sunday morning, April 5, 2020.
Jerry was a Christian. He loved Tennessee football. Jerry was a former machinist with Robertshaw Industrial Products in Knoxville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William C. Roberts and Emma Sue Roberts; and his brother, Theodore Ray Roberts.
Jerry is survived by his sister, Betty Price (Darris) of Lenoir City; brothers, Doug Roberts (Diane) of Lenoir City, Dennis Roberts of Madisonville and William Roberts “Jr.” of Knoxville; special great-niece, Brittany Thomas; special nephews, Michael and Phil Thomas; and a host of other nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express a heartfelt "thank you" to Summit View of Farragut for their care and compassion.
"The LORD is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name's sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me. Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever."
Family and friends will gather at 10 a.m. Thursday at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City and proceed to Haven Hill Memorial Gardens in Madisonville for 11 a.m. graveside services with the Rev. Joe Watson officiating. Pallbearers will be Dennis Roberts, David Roberts, Michael Thomas, Phillip Thomas, Brandon Thomas and Darris Price.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.