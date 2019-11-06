Janice Curtis West, 82, of the New Providence community in Loudon, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at her home.
Janice was a member of Faithway Baptist Church and worked at Charles H. Bacon Hosiery Mill for more than 25 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Calvin West; parents, Floyd and Rosena Scarbrough Curtis; and brothers, Bob Curtis, Ed Curtis, Ben Curtis, Kenneth (June) Curtis and Bill (Pat) Curtis.
Janice is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Debbie and Tommy Shubert and Diane and Ronald Cochran; two grandsons, Luke McMahan and Ben Cochran; sister, Joyce Curtis Green; sisters-in-law, Maebelle Curtis and Myrtle Curtis; and many nieces, nephews and their spouses.
The family received friends 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services followed at 7 p.m. with the Revs. Frank Weaver and Virgil Davis officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and proceed to New Providence Cemetery for a 2 p.m. graveside service and interment.
A very heartfelt "thank you" to her sister, Joyce, for her love and dedication in caring for Janice, and to UT Hospice and nurse Rocky for the care and compassion given.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.