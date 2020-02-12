James Michael “Jimmy” Roberson, 71, of Lenoir City, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at his home.
Jimmy was a member of Cave Creek Baptist Church. He served in the United States Army and was a retired truck driver. Jimmy was an old car enthusiast.
He was preceded in death by his mother, June Bird; father, Edward Roberson; brother, Eddie Childs; and beloved family pet, Charlie Brown.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Connie Roberson; daughter, Jodi Rayfield; grandson, Bradley (Lisa) Rayfield; sister, Margaret Elaine Roberson; aunt, Coleen Hembree; sisters-in-law, Jo Ann Rogers and Barbara White; nieces, Kim (Jason) Thompson, Kelly (Mike) Kelley and their daughters, Jocelyn and Morgan; and many cousins.
The family received friends 5-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services followed at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Tony Thomas officiating. Serving as pallbearers were Brad Rayfield, Bo Grubb, Bradley Rayfield, Rodney Parker, Jason Thompson and Chase Wilkerson. Family and friends gathered at the funeral home by 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and proceeded to Cave Creek Cemetery for graveside services and interment.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
