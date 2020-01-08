James L. “Jim” Wilsford, 83, of Lenoir City and formerly of Townsend, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.
He was a member of Lenoir City Church of Christ and also attended Lawnville Road Church of Christ. Jim retired as a mechanic from Delta Airlines after 29 years of service. He was the founding member of Southeastern Woodcarvers Association and taught woodcarving all over the country. Jim was the past fire chief and founding member of Townsend Volunteer Fire Department. He was former owner and proprietor for Nawger Nob in Townsend.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Justin Wilsford and Georgia Wilsford Gilliam; brother, Justin Robert Wilsford; and sister, Sarah Wilsford, who passed away just after Jim.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Kay Seaborn Wilsford; son and daughter-in-law, James Kerry Wilsford and Barbara Wilsford; daughter and son-in-law, Sarah and Billy Hubbard; grandchildren, Luke Wilsford, Ashley Elliott and Leigha Hubbard; two great-grandchildren, Addy and Levi Elliott; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Lenoir City Church of Christ. A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. with Steve Riley, Richard Powlus and Kirk Sessions officiating.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
