James Kenneth “Ken” Branaum, 86, of Loudon, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Ken was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness. He retired as a supervisor with Amerock Corporation in Rockford, Ill. Ken was an avid fisherman.
Ken was preceded in death by his daughter, Tamara Elizabeth Branaum; son, David Marvin Branaum; parents, Zach and Ada Russell Branaum; sisters, Edith McCallie, Ocie Lewis, Ruby Miller and Rosalee Nokes; and brothers, Sam and Mitch Branaum.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Edith Tallent Branaum; son, Darrell R. Branaum; daughters and sons-in-law, Connie and Mike Reinert and Rhonda and Sid Hughes; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in the Click Funeral Home chapel. Graveside services and interment will be in the Loudon County Memorial Gardens.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.