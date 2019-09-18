James Kenneth “Ken” Branaum, 86, of Loudon, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.

Ken was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness. He retired as a supervisor with Amerock Corporation in Rockford, Ill. Ken was an avid fisherman.

Ken was preceded in death by his daughter, Tamara Elizabeth Branaum; son, David Marvin Branaum; parents, Zach and Ada Russell Branaum; sisters, Edith McCallie, Ocie Lewis, Ruby Miller and Rosalee Nokes; and brothers, Sam and Mitch Branaum.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Edith Tallent Branaum; son, Darrell R. Branaum; daughters and sons-in-law, Connie and Mike Reinert and Rhonda and Sid Hughes; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in the Click Funeral Home chapel. Graveside services and interment will be in the Loudon County Memorial Gardens.

Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com

Tags