James Edward "Jim" Howard, 90, of Kingston, passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.
Jim was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church and a retired plumber. He served his country in the Korean War with the United States Marines.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Oreen May Howard; brothers, Earl and Dub Howard; and sister, Elsie Brannon.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Linda Thomason Howard; son and daughter-in-law, Ted and Paula Howard; three grandsons, Ted Howard Jr. (Rikki), Cody Howard and Tyler Howard (Ashlyn); six great-grandchildren, Sebastian, Perry, Jax, Wade, Olivia and Kainen; sister, Margaret Smathers; and many nieces and nephews.
Private family services are being planned.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
