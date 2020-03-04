J Will Jones, 87, passed away peacefully at his home Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.
He was born April 7, 1932, in Caryville, to the late McKinley Jones and Bertha Ann Sneed Jones. He entered the Marine Corps in 1951 and served in the Korean Conflict. Mr. Jones was a lifetime member of American Legion Post #120. He was very proud of his military service and was a true American patriot.
He retired from Martin Marietta in 1992 after serving the company for 37 years. Mr. Jones was elected to the Loudon County Commission in 1978-82. He was a 32nd-degree Mason and a member of Avery Masonic Lodge #593 F&AM.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Reta Jean Morton Jones; son, Harrison McKinley Jones; and sisters, Aubrey Hatmaker, Thelma Lindsay, Wilma Jones, Jean McCulley and Jewell Jones.
Mr. Jones is survived by his daughter, Nancy Lynn Jones Pierce and her husband, Dennis; sons, J Will “Buddy” Jones II and his wife, Karee, and Ken Morton Jones and his wife, Marilyn; grandchildren, Laura Marinn Pierce, Drew Harrison Pierce, Blake McKinley Jones and Keilah, Katherine D. Fillers and Zack, Lucas Webster Jones and Amy, Holly Marie Jones and Angelica Carinn Pierce; great-grandsons, Cash, Jaiden, Brenton, Bray, Cruz, Mason and Roan; beloved sister, Polly Keene; special nephews and friends, Eddie Potter, Mack Lindsay, Scott Keene and Larry Anderson; and nieces, Jill Connor and Sandy Cox.
The family received friends 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services followed at 7 p.m. in the Click Funeral Home chapel. The interment was conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday at Bakers Forge Cemetery in LaFollette with military honors.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome
