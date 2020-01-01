Issac Ross Johnson, 38, of Lenoir City, the only son of Cecelia Lee Johnson and Christopher Allen Johnson, passed away suddenly Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.
Born July 4, 1981, in Texas, he spent his formative years with his parents (his first and best “superheroes”) in Orange County, Calif., Charleston, S.C., and Richmond, Va. After completing his formal education, he moved to Lenoir City in 2001, where he met and married the mother of his children, Chandra, and had his two children, Audrey (9) and Mason (7). In 2013, he co-founded with a dear friend his other baby, the Geek Central page on Facebook, which is dedicated to all the comic book, pop culture, nerdiness that made him smile, and which at last count had 250,000-plus followers worldwide.
He was preceded in death by his mother; grandfather, Owen David Ross; and grandmother, Sandra June Ross Rosenberg.
He is survived by his children; father; grandmother, Ruby Jane Ross; special aunt and uncle, Carla and David Ross; and many other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends to whom he brought much laughter and joy.
The family has opted to have no formal service at this time. Instead, they would request that memorial gifts, if desired, be given in Issac’s honor and name to Canvas Church, 201 B St., North, Lenoir City, TN 37771, where he attended preceding his death, or the 501st Legion Make-A-Wish Endowment Fund, (http://wish.org/501stfan), an organization dedicated to granting Star Wars-related wishes to children worldwide.
