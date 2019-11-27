Hoyt W. Cole, 87, of Lenoir City, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.
He served in the U.S. Air Force in the late 1940s. Hoyt worked as a journeyman wireman with IBEW Local #270. He enjoyed farming, hunting, camping and restoring old cars and trading them.
He was preceded in death by his son, Tim Cole; father, Hobert Cole; mother, Hazel Cole Dockery; brother, Len Cole; and sisters, Rose Brannon, Louise Martin, Jean Taylor, Bernice Cole and Rabel Martin.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Birdie Cole; sons and daughters-in-law, Larry and Karen Cole, Terry and Sherry Cole and Willard and Taty Cole; daughter, Pam Cole; and 33 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
The family received friends 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services followed at 6:30 p.m. with the Rev. Joseph McGaha officiating. Family and friends gathered at 2 p.m. Sunday at Altoona Baptist Church Cemetery, 373 Smithfield Road, Tellico Plains.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
