Howard Wayne Akins, 72, of Lenoir City, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019.
Wayne was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired as general manager of Roadmaster Auto Sales, and for many years he partnered with Tommy Patterson, owning and operating Town and Country Motors.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lillie Mae Akins; brother, Harold "Buster" Akins; brother-in-law, Mike Thomas; and father-in-law, James Whelan.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Akins; son, Jason Akins; son and daughter-in-law, Howie and Carol Akins; step-children, Kevin Taylor and wife, Gina, and Brennan Taylor and Kelly Taylor; grandson, Jackson Taylor; sisters and brother-in-law, Phylis and Leslie Burnette, Deloris Thomas and Glena Spears, all of Lenoir City; aunt, Anna Ruth Price of Ten Mile; and several nieces and nephews.
The family received friends 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services followed at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Tommy Patterson officiating. Family and friends gathered at the funeral home by 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, and proceeded to the Lakeview Cemetery for graveside services at 11 a.m. Military honors were conferred by the Loudon County Veterans Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.