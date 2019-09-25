Helen Wheeler Keener, 92, of Lenoir City, passed away Sunday morning, Sept. 22, 2019.
Helen was a longtime member of Central United Methodist Church. She retired from Oak Ridge X-10 Plant with more than 30 years of service.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Keener; parents, Dewey and Ethel Mae (Lyles) Wheeler; sister, Edna Wilkerson; and three brothers, Joe Wheeler, Kenneth Wheeler and J.P. Wheeler.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Tina Keener; grandchildren, Robert Keener III, Savannah Keener and Joseph Keener; sister, Mary Evelyn Hooks “Ducky” of Titusville, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. in the Click Funeral Home chapel with the Rev. Audrey Madigan officiating. Burial will follow in the Lakeview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central United Methodist Church, 301 Hickory Creek Road, Lenoir City, TN 37771.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
