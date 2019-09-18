Helen “Tence” Agee, 90, of Sylva, N.C., and formerly of Johnson City, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Vero Health & Rehab of Sylva following an extended illness.
Tence was a native of Philadelphia and a resident of Johnson City for most of her life. She was a daughter of the late John B. and Helen McCrary Windle.
Tence received her bachelor's degree in education from East Tennessee State College in 1951. She taught first grade at Steekee Elementary School from 1951-52 and Boones Creek Elementary from 1952-53, and kindergarten at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church from 1962-65, Dunbar Elementary from 1965-74 and Town Acres Elementary from 1974-76. In 1976, Tence was honored by being named an Outstanding Leader of Elementary and Secondary Education, and was a life member of the Tennessee Congress of the Parent Teachers Association.
She was a longtime member of Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, where she was lovingly known as “the hat lady,” volunteered as a greeter and with Meals on Wheels.
In addition to her parents, Tence was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Evans Agee, in 1999; brother, Jay Windle; and sister, Catherine Ann McQueen.
She is survived by children, David Lyon Agee and wife, Margaret, of Daniel Island, S.C., and Catherine Ann Agee of Smyrna, Ga.; grandchildren, Evan Thomas Agee of Asheville, N.C., and Leanne Catherine Agee of Raleigh, N.C.; and nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in the chapel of Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church with the Rev. Michael Lester officiating. Special music will be provided by David, Margaret and Leanne Agee, and the Rev. Douglas Grove-DeJarnett. Interment will follow in Monte Vista Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service 1-2 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Tence’s name to Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City, TN 37601.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net. Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Johnson City, is serving the Agee family.
