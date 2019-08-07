Helen “Aileen” Anderson, 85, of Greenback, passed away July 31, 2019, at her home.
She was a member of Greenback First Presbyterian Church, where she served as an elder and deacon. She also cared for many children in the church nursery. She grew up in St. John’s Methodist Church and married Dec. 26, 1954.
She was a guidance counselor and teacher for Greenback Public Schools and served as a Girl Scout leader, Y-Teens sponsor and cheerleader sponsor. She was also active in the Teacher Sorority, Delta Kappa Gamma and Golden Oldies of East Tennessee State University. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife and Naneen.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Duff and Winnie Mae Giles Clemmer.
She is survived by a husband, Robert “Bobby” Anderson Jr.; son, Rocky Anderson (Sheila); daughters, Robin Anderson Cook and Karen Anderson Aldridge (Dean); grandchildren, Alex Anderson (Jessica), Billy Anderson (Keisha), Andrew Cook (Brianna), Carrie Cook, Rob Cook (Denice), Thomas Cook, Clayton Aldridge, Grayson Aldridge and Allison Aldridge; special Naneen to her great-granchildren, Emma, Ben, Tate, Tucker and Tynlee Anderson, MacKenna, Paxton and Polly Cook; sister, Judy Kay Clemmer Pritchett (Bill); nieces and nephews, Mike Pritchett (Angie), Michelle Mauricio-Rodriguez (Artemio), Amanda Pritchett, Katie Pritchett Morsch, Abigail Mauricio and Judson Morsch; and many special friends.
The family received friends 2-4 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Greenback First Presbyterian Church with the funeral service immediately following. Family and friends met at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at Sherwood Memorial Gardens for the interment.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to your favorite charity.
McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home, 865-982-6812, www.mccammonammonsclick.com
