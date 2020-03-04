Haskel Winton Beaty, 79, of Kingston, passed away Feb. 26, 2020, from injuries sustained doing what he loved, working with his cattle.
He was born Jan. 13, 1941, and born again May 27, 1957. Winton was a truck driver who worked for Chevron Oil and later for Conway Southern Express. He was a member of Lee Heights Baptist Church in Lenoir City. He loved the Lord and was always witnessing to people. Winton was a hard worker, loved farming and being outdoors. Most of all he loved his wife, children and grandchildren.
Winton was preceded in death by his parents, Esco and Opal Beaty; brother, Donnie Beaty; sister and brother-in-law, Madeline and Dale Walls; and sister-in-law, Peggy Beaty.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Freeda Hicks Beaty; daughter and son-in-law, Angela and Mark Bailey of Kingston; son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Rachel Beaty of Huntsville, Ala.; grandchildren, Mack, Katie and Erin Bailey, and Hunter, Hannah and Hudson Beaty; brothers and sisters-in-law, Denton and Doris Beaty, Benton and Janie Beaty, Danny Reece and Mary Beaty, Mickle Beaty and Teddy and Linda Beaty; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Danny and Sharon Hicks; sister-in-law, Carmen McCord; and many nieces and nephews.
The family received friends 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services followed at 7 p.m. with the Revs. Dustyn Copeland and Doug Kizer officiating. Family and friends gathered Sunday, March 1, at Range Cemetery in Jamestown for a graveside service and interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lee Heights Baptist Church, 7000 Shaw Ferry Road, Lenoir City, TN 37772.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
