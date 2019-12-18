Gerald “Bug” Richard McDonald, 74, of Loudon, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday evening, Dec. 15, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer.
He was the owner of McDonald Recycling and Used Tires in Lenoir City for 30 years. Bug was a Tennessee Vols fan who also enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening and watching TV western shows.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Martha McDonald; siblings, Faye Chitwood, Raymond McDonald and Jerry McDonald; and his first wife, Ellen Mae McDonald.
He is survived by his loving wife, Angie McDonald; children, Richard McDonald, Debbie McDonald, Cynthia Branim, Kimberly Reeves, Kevin Cress, Becky Russell, Dwayne Reeves, Gerald McDonald Jr., Jeffery McDonald and Kyle McDonald; devoted sister, Patsy Mikesh; a host of grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in the Click Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow in the Lakeview Cemetery.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
