George E. 'Jake' Waters

George E. “Jake” Waters, 80, of Lenoir City, passed away March 10, 2020. Jake was a member of the Army National Guard. He retired from Yale Security in Lenoir City after 40 years of service. Jake was a member of Old Time Gospel Baptist Church. He loved car racing and working on cars. Jake loved his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Cora Waters. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marie Krouse Waters; son and daughter-in-law, Junior and Missy Waters; grandsons, Brody Waters, Gabriel Waters and Cameron Bordon; sisters, Hilda Stiles, Margaret Watkins and Patricia Goble; and many nieces, nephews and special friends. The family received friends 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services followed at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Junior Ward officiating. Family and friends gathered at the funeral home by 10:30 a.m. Saturday and proceeded to the Reagan Cemetery in Loudon for graveside services at 11 a.m. Serving as pallbearers were: Junior Waters, Brody Waters, Gabriel Waters, Quinton Gryder, Patrick Watkins, Cameron Borden, Adam Hembree and Jonathan Hembree. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut St., Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com

