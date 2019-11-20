Gary Bruce Rose, 65, passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.
He was born Dec. 16, 1953, in Sevierville to Richard Jesse and Iva Lee Rose.
Along with brother, Steve Rose, he was raised in south Knoxville and attended Sevier Heights Baptist Church and South High School. After school, he worked a short time for the railroad and then as a carpenter before fulfilling a lifelong dream of becoming a firefighter. He worked with Rural Metro Fire for seven years before joining the Y-12 Fire Department in 1991. He retired as a lieutenant in 2016.
Gary was also a member of the Loudon County Fire and Rescue, Highland Park Baptist Church and Avery Masonic Lodge #593 F&AM. In his leisure he enjoyed time with family and friends, fishing, UT sports, golf, classic rock and four-wheeling.
Gary is preceded in death by his father, Richard Jesse Rose; grandparents, Savannah and Henry Rose and Grace and Layman Price; and nephew, Steven White.
He is survived by mother, Iva Lee Rose; brother, Steve Rose (Janie); daughters, Melissa Kiewiet (Chris) and Kaitlyn Cole (Ryan); grandchildren, David Rose-Franklin, Vincent Kiewiet, Siert Kiewiet, Kaiden Cole, Emmaleigh Cole and Sawyer Cole; and many special nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Loudon County Fire and Rescue. Family and friends will gather 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Henderson Chapel Cemetery in Pigeon Forge for graveside services. The Y-12 Honor Guard will present colors. A celebration of life will be held 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Country Kinfolk in Lenoir City.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
