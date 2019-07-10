G. Faye Everett, 70, of Lenoir City, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Trinity Healthcare.
Faye was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a faithful member of Virtue Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Faye was preceded in death her parents, Clarence and Edna Moore; sister-in-law, Peggy Moore; brother-in-law, Kenny Everett; and special friend, Mary Sam Ward.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Kermit Everett; son, Jim Everett; daughter, Amy Everett; grandchildren, Jake Everett and wife, Trisha, Emily Everett Robinson and Kate Everett Robinson; brother, Gary Moore; special friends, Sierra Mathis and Loretta White; Friday Bible Study friends; sisters-in-law, Mary Evelyn Jones and Claire Ramsay; special cousins, Marilyn and Ray Johnson, Jackie and Mike McKee, Connie and Lynn Black and Bobby Moore; and several nieces and nephews.
The family received friends 5-7 p.m. Monday, July 8, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services followed at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Mark Allison officiating. Graveside services were private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Virtue Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 725 Virtue Road, Knoxville, TN 37934.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.