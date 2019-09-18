Frankie Preston Rose, 76, of Loudon, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.
She was an employee of ConAgra in Vonore and attended Friendship Baptist Church in Lenoir City.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Rose; and parents, James Frank Preston and Anna Mae Phibbs Preston.
She is survived by her daughter, Peggy Crisp (Amy) of Knoxville; son, Robert Perkey of Loudon; grandchildren, Neamiah, Major and Malakhi; siblings, Shirley Scarborough of Kingston, Phyllis Gordon (Eddie) and Jimmy Preston (Frances), all of Lenoir City; nephew and nieces, William F. Cobb (Karen) of Tellico Village, Amanda Preston and Holly Fox of Knoxville; and great-nephew, William R. Cobb (Mary Claire) of Chicago.
The family received friends 5-7 p.m. Friday at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Memorial services followed at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Shane Maples officiating.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
