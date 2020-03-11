Frances Elizabeth Blankenship, 71, of Lenoir City, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020.
Frances’ husband, Ernest, wrote this beautiful tribute: She died peacefully, but she didn’t live that way! She deer hunted, she fished, she hiked. She caught bigger and more fish than I did. In her 30s, she hiked to every waterfall in the Smoky Mountains! She played video games, starting with Pong to Playstation 4 and Candy Crush. She was a prodigy, beating thousands of levels. Most of the time she was ranked No. 1! She led a full life, was loved by many and she loved many. She was a great wife and friend. She was a great mother. She was a great sister. She was a great friend to many. She cannot be replaced! The world has lost a great lady! She will be greatly missed!
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Fanny Evans.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 53 years, Ernest Blankenship; son and daughter-in-law, Danny and Jean Ann Blankenship; daughter, Frances Blankenship; son, Aaron Blankenship; granddaughter, Danielle Blankenship; brothers, Robert Evans, Ray Evans and Jackie Evans; sisters, Barbara Tyler and Willie Mae Evans; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.
The family received friends 5-7 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services followed at 7 p.m. with her nephew, Michael Evans, officiating. Family and friends gathered 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Click Funeral Home and proceeded to Lakeview Cemetery for graveside services at 11 a.m.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
