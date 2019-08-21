Evelyn Rebecca Breeden Wykle, 88, of Lenoir City, passed away Friday morning, Aug. 16, 2019, at her home.

Rebecca was a member of Sixth Avenue Church of God. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister.

Rebecca was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Everette Wykle; son, Michael Wykle; sister, Imogene Breeden; brother, Ted Breeden; sister-in-law, Colleen Philbeck; brother-in-law, Gilbert Scarbrough; and son-in-law, Doug Taylor.

She is survived by her children and spouses, Sceva and Donnie Holt, Marisa Green-Taylor, Lonnie Wykle and Debbie Wykle; grandchildren, Kristina Holt, Elizabeth Seal, Cassandra Green and Chad Green; great-grandchildren, Hailey and Alyssa Seal; sister, Medra Scarbrough; sister-in-law, Gerri Breeden; and many nieces and nephews.

The family received friends 6:30-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at Sixth Avenue Church of God. Funeral services followed at 8 p.m. with the Rev. Ernie Varner officiating. Family and friends gathered at 10:30 a.m. Monday to go in procession to Lakeview Cemetery for 11 a.m. graveside services.

