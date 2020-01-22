Eva Joy McGinnis

Eva Joy McGinnis, 77, of Lenoir City, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.

She was retired from Lakeshore Mental Hospital after 25 years of service. Eva was a member of Seventh Day Adventist Church in Lenoir City. She adored her family and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill McGinnis; parents, Marcus and Odell Brackett; and several brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her daughters, Teresa Jenkins (Ronnie) and Sharon Thomason (Tony), all of Lenoir City ; grandchildren, Leah and Marc Jenkins; great-grandchildren, Nathan and Lilly; sisters, Willie, Pat and Linda; and many nieces and nephews.

Private family services will be held. Memorials may be made to her church.

Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com

Tags