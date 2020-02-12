Eugene Harding “Gene” Shaver, 97, of Lenoir City, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020.
He was a member of First Baptist Church in Lenoir City. Gene was a veteran of WWII, serving in the South Pacific with the U.S. Army. He owned and operated Gene Shaver Produce and The Mulch Mart in Lenoir City. Gene was a 67-year member of the Avery Masonic Lodge #593 F&AM.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Nell Ellis Shaver; parents, Glenn and Lillie Comer Shaver; brothers, John, Walter, Charles and Glenn Jr.; sisters, Lois, Juanita, Lucille and Frances; and daughter-in-law, Pamela Shaver.
He is survived by his children, Gene Shaver Jr. (Valerie), Nancy Richesin (John), Mark Shaver and Jill Belasco (Daniel); grandchildren, Tiffany Ratledge, Jennifer Norwood, Aaron and Evan Shaver, Jason, Josh and Leslie Richesin, Matthew, Emily and Andrew Shaver and Stephen, Michael and Jacob Belasco; 23 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Freddie and Ernestine Shaver; sisters, Virgie Monger and Ruby Harrell; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Greg Long and grandson, Aaron Shaver, officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 a.m. Thursday and proceed to the Loudon County Memorial Gardens for 11 a.m. graveside services. Military honors will be conducted by the Loudon County Veterans Honor Guard.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
