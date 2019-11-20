Ernest Myrl Giles, 71, of Loudon, passed away Thursday evening.
He loved fishing, races, football games and riding through old country roads.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Ernest and Carrie Tuck Giles; brothers and sisters-in-law, Charles and Colleen Russell Giles, Cedric and Patrina Howard Giles, Orvis Giles and Ray and Shirley Kirkland Giles; and grandparents, Wiley and Zula White Giles and Ira Tobe and Bertha Tuck.
He is survived by his sisters and brother-in-law, Peggy and Larry Coley of Lenoir City and Phyllis Giles Pickle of Jacksonville, Fla.; sister-in-law, Wanda Russell Giles; and several nieces and nephews including special niece, Kristy Giles Reed.
The family received friends 1-2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services followed at 2 p.m. with the Rev. David Latham officiating. Burial followed in the Corinth Cemetery in Loudon.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
