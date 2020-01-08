Engelbert Fredrick Bastian, 87, of Lenoir City, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.
Bert was born a farmer in Erieville, N.Y., became a volunteer fireman, a machinist and started Storm Lake Machine, his own manufacturing company. He retired as a Methodist pastor. Bert enjoyed learning and being on the water.
He was a devoted husband, father of four, grandfather to four and a great-grandfather (known as Papa) to three. He is survived by his wife of more than 65 years, Beverly Bastian.
No public services will be held.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
