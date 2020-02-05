Elvin W. Little, 88, Johnson City, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Elvin was a native of Princeton, W.Va., and a son of the late Vernon and Mable Hunter Little.
He was a graduate of Princeton High School, where he was named All-State in football and basketball. Elvin was awarded a scholarship in football with the University of Tennessee, but ended up lettering in basketball as their three-year starting point guard. He coached the Vols freshman team while finishing his B.S. degree in education. He later received his master’s degree in Educational Administration from East Tennessee State University.
Upon graduation from UT, Elvin served in the U.S. Army as a second lieutenant, spending two years in Germany. Following his discharge from the service, he began his 37-year career teaching and coaching in East Tennessee high schools, which include South Harriman High School (1954-55) and Lenoir City High School (1957-60), where he finished third in the state once and won the state title in 1958. Coach then spent 19 years at Science Hill High School (1960-79), where his teams won 525 games, including 14 district titles (10 straight 1968-77) and six regional titles, reaching the state tournament in 1967 (third in state), 1968 (state runner-up), 1972, 1973 and 1976. He then served as athletic director of Science Hill from 1979-83, interim superintendent of Johnson City Schools from 1983-84 and assistant superintendent from 1984-89.
Following retirement, Coach Little has been inducted into multiple Halls of Fame, including TSSAA (1995), Princeton High School (2006), Upper East Tennessee and Science Hill High School (2007) and a charter member of the LCHS Sports Hall of Fame (2007).
He was a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church and a former member of Clark Street Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, Coach was preceded in death by his first wife, Janis Teague Little, in 1991; two brothers, Thomas Little and Roger Little; and a step-son, Clifford Morrison.
He is survived by his wife, Henrietta “Hank” Morrison; two children, Terrie Jan Warren and husband, Tim, and Milan and Thomas Wesley Little, all of Johnson City; one sister, Celia Morgan, DeLand, Fla.; three grandchildren, Tracy White and husband, Jimmy, Lindy Hardin and husband, Josh, all of Milan, and Wesley Little, Asheville, N.C.; six great-grandchildren, Austin, Canaan, Addy, Ally, Micah and Maggie; step-daughter, Polly Wiley and husband, Todd, Johnson City; two step-grandchildren, T.J. Wiley and wife, Ashley, Washington, D.C., and Kacy Bartow and husband, Alec, Birmingham, Ala.; and several nieces and nephew.
The funeral service for Coach was conducted at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in the sanctuary of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church with the Rev. Gerald Casson officiating. The family received friends prior to the service 3-6 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
The graveside committal service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Monte Vista Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Wesley Little, T.J. Wiley, Todd Wiley, Alex Bartow, Mark McDonald and Coach Randy Ferrell. Honorary pallbearers will be Graham Spurrier, Don McDonald, Austin and Canaan White. Those planning to attend are requested to meet at the cemetery by 12:50 p.m.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Johnson City, is serving the Little family. 865-928-6111
