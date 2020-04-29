Elden Thomas, 74, of Kingston, went home to be with the Lord on April 21, 2020.
Elden was a member of Cave Creek Baptist Church for 51 years. He loved the Lord, his family and the church. Elden was retired from Kirby Manufacturing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Lilly White Thomas; brothers, Charles White (Joyce), Elmer Thomas, Jim White (Bobbie), Martin Thomas and Robert White (Joann); sisters, Nora Keener (Tommy) and Pauline Davis (Boss); and grandson, Dustin Branson.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Rosie Thomas; children, Janie Bell (Delbert), Crystal Sexton (Jeremy) and John Thomas (Alicia); grandchildren, Nikki Hawkins (Jerry), Sydnie Thomas, Hanna Sexton, Braydon Thomas and Chad Bell (Samantha); great-grandchildren, Joshua Hawkins, Brailyn Bell and Keira Bell; brother, Paul Thomas (Sherry); sisters-in-law, Linda Thomas and Alice Thomas; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
The family would like to thank Amedysis Hospice for the care of our dad.
The body had lain in state 9-11 a.m. Friday, April 24, at the Cave Creek Baptist Church. Graveside services and interment followed at 11 a.m. with the Revs. Paul “Yogi” White and Homer Roberts officiating.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com.
