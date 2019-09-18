Dorothy Smithers Silcox, 75, of Lenoir City, passed away Tuesday morning, Sept. 10, 2019, at her home.
Dorothy was a very strong person who fought hard for several years battling kidney and heart disease. She was a member of Lee Heights Baptist Church and her church was very special to her. Dorothy retired from Allied Chemical as an operator.
Most of all, she loved her family. They were all precious to her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy L. Silcox; parents, Walter and Bertha Sneed Smithers; brothers, Bobby, Jackie and Kenneth Smithers; and sister, Theresa Thomas.
She is survived by her children, Anita Cook and husband, Jeff, and Yvonne Jenkins, all of Lenoir City; grandchildren, Mitchell Jenkins (Samantha), Daniel Cook and Allison Jenkins (Seth Hensley), all of Lenoir City; great-granddaughter, Phoebe Jenkins; brother and sister-in-law, Charles Ray and Becky Smithers of Alabama; sisters and brothers-in-law, Frances and Eddie Osborne of Bluff City, Johnnie and Charles Talmadge of Lenoir City and Wayne Thomas and Glen Silcox; and several nieces and nephews.
The family received friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Click Funeral Home. Funeral services followed at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Doug Kizer officiating. Family and friends gathered at the funeral home by 10:30 a.m. Friday and proceeded to Lenoir City Cemetery for graveside services at 11 a.m.
The family would like to express a special "thank you" to Caris Hospice, The Dialysis Center and Lee Heights Baptist Church for their care and support.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.