Dorothy Smith Malone, 76, of Loudon, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at her home.
Dorothy was a member of Reed Springs Baptist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir. She was a devoted florist for more than 40 years and was the owner and operator of Bowden’s Flowers in Lenoir City. She loved to listen to gospel music, shop for antique glass and spend time with her family.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Frances (Reynolds) Smith; granddaughter, Nikki White; brother, Charles Smith; and infant brother.\
She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 50 years, James A. Malone; sons and daughters-in-law, Norman and April White and Joe and Becky Malone; grandchildren, Steven White, Jessica Malone and Zach Malone; step-grandchildren, Cayley Ratledge and Clay Griffis; sister, Annie Plemons; brother and sister-in-law, J.W. and Linda Smith; and several nieces and nephews.
Services to honor Dorothy were held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, in the McGill Click Chapel with the Rev. Steven McDonald officiating. Interment will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Reed Springs Cemetery. The family received friends 5-7 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service at McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Highway 72 N, Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com
