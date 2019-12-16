Dorothy “Miss Dorothy” Babb Alford, 96, of Loudon, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children and special friend Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at River Grove Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Dorothy was a faithful member of Suwannee Baptist Church.
Dorothy was the matriarch of the family and made sure everyone was thought of. Although she lived in Loudon for nine years, she was a Georgia girl at heart and raised her family in Milledgeville. She moved to Suwannee, Fla., with her devoted husband, Huie, in the early 1980s. She will always be known as the Mayor of Suwannee, taking care of everyone in town and anyone passing through. Her joy was singing in the choir every Sunday at Suwannee Baptist Church and worshiping the Lord.
She had friends all over the country whom she loved dearly and she never met a stranger. She had a place in her heart for everyone. She wanted everyone to know that she truly loved Jesus and she served God by giving and serving to others, even in her last days.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, Preston and Leila Moran Babb; husband, Huie Alford; daughter, Jean Alford; sisters, Nell May, Ruth Morgan and Gladys Blizzard; and brothers, Thomas Babb, Milton Babb and Sam Babb.
She is survived by her loving and devoted family, son and daughter-in-law, Russell and Linda Alford; daughter, Janice Alford; granddaughters, Gina Dotson (Chris), Abby Alford (Ron Wilber) and Julie Tate (Tony), Natalie Davis of Dalton, Ga.; great-grandsons, Drew Dotson and Cade Tate; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and special friends, who were like family, Joyce Colvard, Gary Fagg, and Fred, Cathy and Betty Sue Edwards.
The family would like to thank everyone at River Grove and Lakewood Assisted Living for their love and care. Services are being planned for Dorothy’s hometown in Milledgeville, Ga., in January. Contributions in memory of Dorothy may be made to Suwanee Baptist Church, 23103 SE 349 Highway, Suwannee, FL 32692.
McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Highway 72 North, Loudon.
