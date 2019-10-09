Diane MacLellan Galloway, 75, passed away Sept. 30, 2019, at Fort Sanders Regional Hospital.
Diane attended St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. She was a past member of Junior Women’s League. She was an avid animal lover. She worked at Broadway Carpets for 22 years.
Diane was preceded in death by her husband, Robert D. Galloway Jr.; parents, James D. MacLellan and Faye M. MacLellan; and brother, James D. "Jim Mac" MacLellan.
She is survived by daughters, Laura G. Fritts and husband, Shannon, and Linda G. Shannon, and husband, Ryan; grandchildren, River and Riley Shannon; brother, John A. MacLellan and wife, Cindy MacLellan, and their children, Robin MacLellan and wife, Clara, and Nikki MacLellan and son, Hudson; and many lifelong friends.
A funeral mass was held Monday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Julian Cardona officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Michael Dunn Center, 629 Gallagher Road, Kingston, TN 37763.
Click Funeral Home, 11915 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, is in charge of services. www.clickfh.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.