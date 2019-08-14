Deborah Lynn Williams, 56, of Lenoir City, passed away Aug. 6, 2019.
She was a 1981 graduate of Lenoir City High School. Debbie was a former employee of Walmart and Kimberly-Clark. She was a member of Walk By Faith Church. Debbie had been at home for the last few years dealing with many health issues. Her biggest asset was her loving heart and trying to help everyone in need. Debbie loved her two fur babies, Bella and Rusty, and she also gave a home to many others over the years.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Lynn Williams; brother, Jack Lynn Williams Jr.; and grandparents, A.H. Williams, Jean Donaldson Williams, Frank Carmichael and Dovie Carmichael.
She is survived by her mother, Barbara Williams; sister, Carol Ann Williams; niece, Cassi Lynn Williams; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service was held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City with the Rev. Linda Parton officiating.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.