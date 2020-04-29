Debbie Williams Cook, 68, of Lenoir City, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, April 26, 2020, in her home.
Debbie was a loving wife, mother and granny, sister, aunt and especially a friend to anyone who crossed paths with her. Debbie was of the Baptist faith and a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
She loved spending time with her family more than anything, especially having gatherings at her home where she showed everyone who was in her company genuine love and was sure to make anyone laugh. Debbie loved her husband, Ray, with everything she had, and her grandchildren were the apple of her eye. She had the most giving heart and would do anything for anyone. Debbie would always put others before herself and would give the shirt off her back if she could. She was a shoulder to cry on, a warm hug when you needed it the most and everyone’s biggest cheerleader. Debbie loved keeping up with her friends and family and cheering them on through everything. She was a devoted Vols fan and loved tailgating and watching the Vols play.
Debbie dedicated 30 years of service to the City of Lenoir City from 1977 until she retired in 2007. She served as a clerk, chief deputy clerk and was twice elected as the Lenoir City recorder/treasurer. She always did her best to serve the people.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Tiajaunia Plemons Williams; sister, Bernita Williams Gamble; and sister-in-law, Janie Berry.
She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Ray Cook; her sons, Brian Fritts (wife Becky) and Tim Guider; grandchildren, Brianna, Madison and Cade Fritts; brother and sister-in-law, Alan and Debbie Williams; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Charlie Gamble, Gary and Trish Cook, Pat and Jim Amburn, Debbie Cook, and Tony and Mary Ellen Cook; nieces, DeAnn Bogus and Jennifer Perkey (husband Greg); nephews, Curt, Andy and Brad Williams; and many cousins she loved dearly.
The family would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love, prayers and support during this time.
Friends could come by 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City to pay their respects. Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 29, in Lakeview Cemetery for graveside services with the Rev. Joseph McGaha officiating.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com.
