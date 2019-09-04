David Paul Long, 62, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully Aug. 29, 2019, at his home in Ball Play.
David was born Aug. 2, 1957, in Oak Ridge. He lived in Concord, Oak Ridge and in Lenoir City in his earlier years. David graduated from Lenoir City High School in 1975. He proudly served in the U.S. Army as a master mechanic. He also served for many years in the Tennessee Army National Guard and later the Air National Guard. He was a third-level Mason.
David had a deep sense of family heritage and moved to the Tellico Plains area where his parents and grandparents had previously lived. David will be remembered by his family and friends for his wonderful way of making people laugh by his laughter. He will also be remembered for his love of wheeling/dealing and his love of cars and expert skill at repairing them. He lived a full and adventurous life.
David is survived by his wife, Grace Long; sister, Susan Beck and her husband, Gary; brother, Greg Long and his wife, Paige, and their children, Jedidiah and Natasha; aunts and uncles, Shelby Sneed, Wanda and Ed Cardin, Faye Winters, Randall and Darlene Williams and Sue Williams; and many wonderful cousins across the country.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul J. Long and Willa Long; grandparents, Barney and Dena Mae Williams and Charles Ody and Maggie Long; aunts and uncles, Kenley Williams, Clyde and Donna Williams, Lloyd Williams, Edna and Jim Blair, Harold Sneed, Gene Winters and Bob Long; and cousin, Dennis Williams.
Serenity Funeral Home in Etowah is coordinating burial arrangements.
