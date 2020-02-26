David Benoit Hill, 80, of Cleveland, passed away suddenly Feb. 20, 2020, at his home.
David was born in Monroe, La., and attended Oauchita Parish High School. He moved to Des Plaines, Ill., where he met and married his wife, Carolyn. He had an avid interest in auto racing and owned and competed in many events, including the IHRA National Event at Bristol Speedway. Golf was also a passion.
David was the founder and former owner of Coastal Pile Driving Inc., in Virginia. After retirement he relocated to Williston, Fla., and became the owner of an antiques business for many years until selling and moving to Cleveland.
David was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, father-in-law, brother-in-law and friend, and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Waldrop Hill; parents, Charles and Bertha Hill; brother, Charlie Hill Jr.; and his sister, Betty Rigsby.
He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Hill Henke; sons, Mickey Hill (Jan) and Stacey Hill of Warrenton, Va., and Richard Hill (Joy) of Gainesville, Va.; grandchildren, Ashley Henke, Chad Hill, Kori Hill and Austin Hill; great-grandsons, Elijah and Walter Hill; sisters, Shirley Wilson (Ira), Nellie Bullock (Roy) all of Monroe, La., Sharon Bradshaw (Allen) and Charlotte Hales (Tommy), all of Bastrop, La., and Linda Loveless (Chuck) of Tulsa, Okla.; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 2-3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Jeff Waldrop officiating. Burial will be in the Lakeview Cemetery.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
