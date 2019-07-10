David Alan Messamore, 71, of Bella Vista, Ark., passed away May 3, 2019.
A native of Loudon, David was a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University, where he was a member of the Blue Raiders football team. His career spanned more than 40 years in management in the food processing industry, both in canned vegetables and catfish processing. He was a longtime member of Community Church in Ludington, Mich., and was a Mason.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny and Sweet Messamore.
David is survived by his wife of 49 years, Beverly Murrell Messamore and his daughter, Jennifer Messamore, both of Arkansas; aunt, Jane Miller Feezell of Knoxville; brothers, Mike and Lisa Messamore of Blountville and Rick and Tina Messamore of Murfreesboro; nieces, Sarah and Jeremy Faulk of Bristol and Laura and Diana Messamore of Denver, Colo.; and brothers-in law, Bill Murrell and Larry Murrell of Knoxville.
A celebration of David’s life will be 2-4 p.m. July 13, 2019, at Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 503 College St., Loudon, with a Masonic memorial service at 4 p.m.
Dad, every day is Father’s Day.
