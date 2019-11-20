Dakota Rhea Bray, 25, of Lenoir City, passed away Nov. 13, 2019.
Dakota was a graduate of the Lenoir City High School Class of 2013. He was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and employed by Chip Vineyard Racing.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, George Bray, Mack McGuffin, Ernie Ball and Mary Ball; and uncle, Jimmy Clifton.
He is survived by his son, Carson Bray; parents, David and Lorrie Bray; mother, Debbie Ball; brothers, David Bray, William Nicholson, John Kelly and Lytona (Jasmine, Julia and Joey) and Storm Clark; sisters, Krystal Kelly (Jada and Luna) and Amber Meece and her son, Asher; grandmothers, Elizabeth Bray and Linda McGuffin; best friends, Dalton Lester and Trey Harper; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of Dakota’s life will be held 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut St., Lenoir City.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
