Clarence Eugene “Gene” White, 89, of Lenoir City, passed away Sept. 14, 2019, at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.
Gene was a member of First Baptist Church in Lenoir City where he served as business manager for many years. Before serving at the church, he retired from the payroll department at K-25 in Oak Ridge after 37 years of service. Gene served his country in the United States Army. He was also active with the Good Samaritan Center of Loudon County, a life member of Lenoir City Rotary Club and lifelong Tennessee Volunteer fan. He served with Gideons International Loudon County Camp U41077.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Purley and Nellie White; and sisters, Margaret Bluford and Shirley Gerry.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Lottie McKee White; sons, Doug White (Vicki) of Rhode Island and Don White (Jennifer) of Lenoir City; beloved grandchildren, Katie, Emily and Caleb; sisters, Pearl Lashley and Linda Williams; brothers, Bob White (Debbie) and Ron White (Jean); brother-in-law, Pat Gerry; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at First Baptist Church in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. with the Revs. Jack Jackson and Dick DeMerchant officiating. Graveside services will follow in the Lakeview Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Loudon County Veterans Honor Guard.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.