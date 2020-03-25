Clarence "Bub" Bidwell Morris, 84, of Loudon, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 14, 2020.
Bub was born to the late Clarence Franklin and Marie Moore Morris in Loudon. Bub served his country in the U.S. Army and retired from the United States Postal Service. He was a faithful, lifelong member of First Baptist Church in Loudon. Bub enjoyed talking about history and sharing stories with folks around town. He had his regular stops, including the Loudon County Senior Center, where he could be seen shooting pool with others. He was a talented woodworker and delighted many of his friends and family with one-of-a-kind pieces that he created.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Billye Jean Shubert Morris.
He is survived by his devoted daughters and son in-law, Linda and R.K. Campbell of Ducktown and Jennifer Morris of Cleveland; and grandsons, Will Ramsey and Jake (Ali) Ramsey, all of Cleveland.
Due to the mandate as directed by President Trump and the Centers for Disease Control, a private service was held to honor and remember Bub on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Please visit www.mcgillclick.com to sign our online guestbook and to leave a message for the family. McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Highway 72 N., Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com
