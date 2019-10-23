Christopher Ann Clayton Nehrling, 69, passed away Oct. 16, 2019, at home surrounded by family and friends after a courageous 10-plus-year battle with Alzheimer’s.
Chris was a sweet, tender-hearted, kind, gentle, patient, loyal and fun-loving mother, grandmother, wife, sister, aunt and friend. She had a quick wit and a fabulous, but sometimes wicked, sense of humor. She was extremely smart and had a huge vocabulary that made her virtually unbeatable at Scrabble. She enjoyed capturing moments in pictures and home movies and became the family’s best photographer and videographer. She loved animals. All of our dogs and cats were animals that at one time had been abandoned and Chris picked them up and brought them home.
Chris was born Aug. 19, 1950, in Lenoir City to Manuel H. Clayton and Imogene Benton. She was raised on a small family farm in Lenoir City before moving to Cleveland. Chris graduated from Bradley Central High School in 1968. She attended Tennessee Tech University where she earned a Bachelor of Science in wildlife management in June 1972 and a Master of Science in Biology in June 1974.
After graduation from college, Chris accepted a job into a GS-4 Biological Aid position in the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in Raleigh, N.C., River Basin Studies office in July 1974. After a few months working in the Raleigh office, Chris was promoted and transferred into a GS-5 Fisheries Biologist position at the Chattahoochee Forest National Fish Hatchery in Suches, Ga. Chris was the first woman to be assigned into a fishery biologist position on any of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service National Fish Hatcheries.
After more than a year of tough and demanding physical and biological work, Chris was informed that she had successfully completed all assigned position duties and tasks during her probationary period. She was promoted to a GS-7 Fishery Biologist. Chris was the first woman to successfully compete for a permanent fisheries biologist position on any of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service National Fish Hatcheries, trailblazing the way for more women to enter this field. Her proven success clearly demonstrated women were able to meet the demands required to earn and advance into permanent fisheries biologist positions on any of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service National Fish Hatcheries.
Chris later resigned from the service so that she could follow her passion in teaching. She taught biology, microbiology and environmental education at Cleveland State Community College and was a longtime substitute teacher in the Rockdale County School System in Georgia. She also worked as a respiratory therapist at hospitals in Tennessee and West Virginia.
Chris was an accomplished musician who taught her daughters and others how to play the piano. She loved to dance to rock 'n' roll music and enjoyed clogging whenever “Rocky Top” or any bluegrass music was playing.
She was an extremely gifted and creative artisan who excelled as a tole painter and stenciler. She sold her creations under “Crafts by Mountain Mama” at nationally renowned craft festivals such as the Mountain Heritage Arts and Crafts Festival in Harper’s Ferry, W.Va., as well as in shops in Occoquan and Manassas, Va., and Stone Mountain, Ga. She was an exceptional seamstress and enjoyed making clothes for our kids and herself as well as making some of the most interesting and outlandish Halloween costumes.
Left to carry on her legacy is her husband of 38 years, Rick Nehrling; beloved daughters, Dr. Adrianne Edwards (Brian) and Erica Nehrling; beautiful grandchildren, Jensen, Barrett and Aveline Edwards; longtime friend, Donna Noe of Whitesburg; brother, Ben Benton (Lisa) of Chattanooga; nephew, Benjy Benton of Chattanooga; niece, Kimberly Johnson-Welch (Johnny) of Knoxville; great-nephews; great-nieces; and numerous cousins.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Imogene Hughett Benton; sister, Mary Kay Johnson; andher father, Manuel H. Clayton.
Chris will be cremated and buried at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Ga.
Phoenix Funeral Services, 1424 Veterans Drive, Conyers, Ga., is handling funeral services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.