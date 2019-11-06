Chris “The Law” Watson was born May 4, 1956, in Daytona Beach, Fla., lived his life to the fullest and was taken suddenly June 15, 2019, in an automobile accident while driving his beloved Mustang convertible.
While a painter in Oak Ridge for 20-plus years, he belonged to the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and was a member of The United Steel Workers.
“The Law” lived his life on his terms and enjoyed playing pool, pranks, cards, making big stories bigger and “chargin’ people for lessons.”
“The Law” was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Ruth Watson.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Ashley and Chris Miller; granddaughter, Paisley Miller; companion, Nancy Tilley; step-son, Daniel Jaynes; former wife, Terri Watson; and “the boys.”
A celebration of life service will be held 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at The Venue at Lenoir City, 7690 Creekwood Park Boulevard, Lenoir City, TN 37772.
It’s difficult to write a short summary of the man with so many stories. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.berryfuneralhome.com.
