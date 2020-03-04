Chelene Spears Womac, 74, of Lenoir City, passed away Tuesday morning, Feb. 25, 2020.
She was a member of First Baptist Church Concord and retired from CVS Warehouse.
Chelene was preceded in death by her husband, Troy; parents, the Rev. George Spears and Hazel Brown Spears; and brothers, Greg Spears and Rick Spears.
She is survived by her children, Jeff (Cindee) Womac, Stacie (Michael) Johnson and Jeremy Womac; grandchildren, Kyra and Breanna Womac White (James) and Kaitlyn and Dylan Johnson; great-grandchildren, Annabelle Johnson and Elijah White; sister, Diane Vance; sister-in-law, Kathleen Spears; aunts, Eleanor Spears and Beverly Spears; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends gathered at the funeral home by 2:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, and proceeded to the Loudon County Memorial Gardens for graveside services at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Eddie Click officiating.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
