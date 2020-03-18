Charlotte Rose White

Charlotte Rose White, 53, of Lenoir City, passed away suddenly on March 8, 2020. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Lenoir City. Charlotte was a talented barista working at several local coffee shops. She was preceded in death by her sister, Candy Kirkland; and grandparents, Archie and June White and Luke and Florence Dailey. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Mazie and John Suhocki of Portland, Ore.; son and daughter-in-law, Philip and Mikayla Perkey of Lenoir City; parents, Ronnie and Joyce White of Strawberry Plains; brother and sister-in-law, Jim “Butch” and Heather White of Navarre, Fla.; brother-in-law, Jack Kirkland of Strawberry Plains; nephews, Cameron Kirkland, Caleb Kirkland and Dylan White; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. The family received friends noon-2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at New Providence Baptist Church in Loudon. Funeral services followed at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Mark Caldwell officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut St., Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com

