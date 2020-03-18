Charlotte Rose White, 53, of Lenoir City, passed away suddenly on March 8, 2020. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Lenoir City. Charlotte was a talented barista working at several local coffee shops. She was preceded in death by her sister, Candy Kirkland; and grandparents, Archie and June White and Luke and Florence Dailey. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Mazie and John Suhocki of Portland, Ore.; son and daughter-in-law, Philip and Mikayla Perkey of Lenoir City; parents, Ronnie and Joyce White of Strawberry Plains; brother and sister-in-law, Jim “Butch” and Heather White of Navarre, Fla.; brother-in-law, Jack Kirkland of Strawberry Plains; nephews, Cameron Kirkland, Caleb Kirkland and Dylan White; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. The family received friends noon-2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at New Providence Baptist Church in Loudon. Funeral services followed at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Mark Caldwell officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut St., Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
Latest News
- Liam Gallagher has been 'self-isolating from Noel Gallagher for a decade'
- Geena Davis: Winning an Oscar didn't change my career
- Will Smith fears coronavirus could 'move through humanity'
- Iggy Azalea feels 'stressed' due to threat of recession
- Mission Rock Residential Lands Fifth Nashville-Area Apartment Management Deal
- Lin-Manuel Miranda homeschooling kids
- Bella Thorne signs Fox deal
- Jimmy Kimmel plans formal Friday
Most Popular
Articles
- N.D. trio caught with stolen car, drugs
- Argument leads to stabbing
- County utilities take precautions against virus
- Greenback soccer star nets college dream
- Mother indicted for son's murder dies
- 'It's just uplifting spirit'
- Trump: Next 15 days vital, but coronavirus response could last until middle of summer, even later
- Child dead in murder-attempted suicide
- From humble beginnings
- Panthers 'confident' after opening week
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.