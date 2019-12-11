Charlotte Burchfield Queen

Charlotte Burchfield Queen, 82, of Loudon, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019.

She was a member of Stockton Valley Baptist Church.

Charlotte was preceded in death by a daughter, Anne Laughlin; parents, Bob and Oval Burchfield; sister, Barbara Jean Williams; and brother, Jim Burchfield.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Bobby Queen; son, Dennis Queen and wife, Pam; grandchildren, Heather Bethel and husband, Patrick, Ryan Queen and wife, Nikki, and Daniel Laughlin and wife, Becca; great-grandchildren, Emma Bethel, Nolan Bethel, Brennan Bethel and Navy Mae Queen; sister, Georgia Burchfield; brother, Vic Burchfield; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.

Funeral services were held Dec. 5, 2019.

Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is honored to serve the Queen family.

