Charlotte Burchfield Queen, 82, of Loudon, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019.
She was a member of Stockton Valley Baptist Church.
Charlotte was preceded in death by a daughter, Anne Laughlin; parents, Bob and Oval Burchfield; sister, Barbara Jean Williams; and brother, Jim Burchfield.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Bobby Queen; son, Dennis Queen and wife, Pam; grandchildren, Heather Bethel and husband, Patrick, Ryan Queen and wife, Nikki, and Daniel Laughlin and wife, Becca; great-grandchildren, Emma Bethel, Nolan Bethel, Brennan Bethel and Navy Mae Queen; sister, Georgia Burchfield; brother, Vic Burchfield; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.
Funeral services were held Dec. 5, 2019.
Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is honored to serve the Queen family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.