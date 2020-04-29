After a stoic battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Charles Kenneth Patterson, 83, of Waynesville, passed from this life to his eternal home April 22, 2020.
He was born to Ernest and Arrie Patterson on Oct. 14, 1936 in Murphy, N.C. He grew up in Lenoir City and attended Lenoir City High School. He graduated from Mars Hill University in 1958 and University of Tennessee, Knoxville, with a bachelor of science in business administration in 1960. Kenneth (Charles) taught school in Haywood County for 34 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Waynesville.
He is survived by his brother, Bob (Gaynelle); three nephews, Chip (Melissa) of Jacksonville, Fla., Skip (Jocie) of Florence, S.C., and Tip of Bluffton, S.C.; six great-nephews, Josh, Jonathan, Jeremiah, Jesse, Zach and Drew; and one great-niece, Caroline.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Haywood County School Foundation for the Charles K. Patterson scholarship fund.
A private family graveside service will be held in Lenoir City.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com.
